Crowell (Photo:s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

RODNEY CROWELL has released "Songs From Quarantine," a digital collection of 13 fan-favorite songs with help from some all-star friends. The project is available for purchase for just two weeks, exclusively on BANDCAMP, with proceeds benefiting NASHVILLE-based non-profit MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) and its work to provide free healthcare advocacy and support to the music community nationwide.

Musical guests on the project include ROSANNE CASH, JOHN LEVENTHAL & THE MILK CARTON KIDS, RY COODER, ELVIS COSTELLO, RONNIE DUNN, STEVE EARLE, EMMYLOU HARRIS, JOE HENRY, JOHN HIATT, TAJ MAHAL, JEFF TWEEDY, KEITH URBAN and LUCINDA WILLIAMS. Find the collection here.



“The good folks at MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE work tirelessly on behalf of our nationwide music community," said CROWELL, an MHA board member. "Their selfless contributions have had a profound effect on the lives of countless musician’s families. This little homemade compilation is the least we could do to show our deep appreciation for everything they do.”

« see more Net News