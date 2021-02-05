Alice Cooper Court

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Classic Rock WCSX (94.7)/DETROIT Morning Personality JIM O’BRIEN surprised legendary rocker ALICE COOPER with his own street in the MOTOR CITY THURSDAY (2/4) in honor of his 73rd birthday. It's called ALICE COOPER COURT.



A statement from BEASLEY said COOPER holds an iconic place in music history being the first villain of rock and roll with legendary theatrical live performances. A 2011 inductee to the R&R HOF, the legendary rocker was born and raised in EAST DETROIT.



O'BRIEN said, "What do you give ALICE COOPER for his birthday? A lasting symbol of our love and respect- his very own street in the MOTOR CITY!”

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Vice President of Content and Director DETROIT Programming, SCOTT JAMESON, added, “ALICE COOPER COURT is another way WCSX strives to connect locally and emotionally with Classic Rock fans. Honoring our hometown legend with this landmark is a proud moment for the City of DETROIT.”

