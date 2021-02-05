See You Sunday!

What would you do to score tickets to this year's BIG GAME? Well, THE JOE SHOW from iHEART MEDIA Top 40 WFLZ/TAMPA took possession of the CHIEF's "tour bus" and threatened to blow it up if KC fans didn't deliver some ducats.

The deadline for delivery came and went. Alas, no tickets. So after attempting to fire a cannon at the bus to blow it up, JOE's co-hosts ASHLEY NIX, Producer JED and other staffers picked up sledgehammers and proceeded to beat the crap out of the bus - while JOE called play by play and livestreamed the whole thing.

MD NICK WIZE told ALL ACCESS, "THE JOE SHOW is the most innovative morning show in the game right now, when they ask for a bus and a cannon, we just say yes without asking questions."

Beating up the bus wasn't good enough, so, as a coup de grace, they brought in heavy equipment and let PRODUCER JED pull the levers to tip it over. We should mention that he was wearing nothing but an adult diaper through most of the fun. Don't believe us? Watch here and here.

