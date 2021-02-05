Digital Sales Report

A report from the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU (RAB) and BORRELL ASSOCIATES finds the local radio industry's digital advertising sales revenue rising almost 12% to $1.1 billion in 2020 -- 14% of overall ad sales -- and projects an 18% increase in 2021. The average station earned $290,150 in digital revenue in 2020, with average cluster revenue at $1.3 million. The numbers appear in the ninth annual RAB/BORRELL report, this year titled “Defying the Gravity of 2020, Radio’s Digital Sales Rise 11.8%.”

“The due diligence the radio industry has put into expanding its digital platforms and advertising offerings over the last few years contributed mightily to the 2020 bright spot of digital growth,” said RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER. “As broadcasters continue to super-serve their listeners and advertisers, RAB is poised to help in the conversation with its business and professional development offerings to meet the innovation and opportunities ahead in 2021.”

“The pandemic actually delivered a gift to the radio industry last year,” said BORRELL ASSOCIATES CEO GORDON BORRELL. “Stations saw very clearly how digital products can be a linchpin, especially when core-product sales are challenging. Digital kept the conversation going.”

The report is now available to RAB members, and a video presentation will be held for RAB members and survey participants next WEDNESDAY (2/10) at noon (CT).

