Joel Denver & Bill Tanner

MIAMI ONE RADIO, SOUTH FLORIDA's Online, ANDROID and iPHONE free App Radio Station that emulates Classic POWER 96/MIAMI (1985-2000) and is programmed by former Top 40 WPOW (POWER 96.5)/Miami PD FUNK E FRANK WALSH is paying tribute to the late great BILL "TANNER In The Morning."

All weekend you will hear restored morning shows of BILL from the 80's and 90's. Plus the show he created, which was large market radios first morning show hosted by 2 women, "The MIND AND BO Show" with TYRONE STEEL, and many surprises all the way into MONDAY afternoon.

BILL was the PD at Top 40 WHYI (Y100)/Miami while ALL ACCESS' JOEL DENVER was the PD at Top 40 WMJX (96X)/Miami. Pictured here is JOEL giving TANNER his BOBBY POE Large Market PD Award for which the two of them tied in 1977.

To Listen To The tribute click here.

« back to Net News