Longtime former WOWO-A/FORT WAYNE GM and COO MARK DEPREZ has joined the sales team at LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE's BROWNFIELD AG NEWS. DEPREZ, at WOWO for 18 years, has most recently worked since 2012 at FARM JOURNAL MEDIA, first as a consultant and then as Dir./Business Development, VP/GM Radio, VP/DOS Broadcasting, and VP/Producer, Media Sales.

"BROWNFIELD is excited to welcome MARK who will be a great addition to the team," said LEARFIELD NEWS & AG SVP JOHN BAKER. "MARK brings a long history in both broadcast and ag industry experience as well as a high level of professionalism. He will be an instant asset to our clients in building marketing strategies that are client and goal-focused."

DEPREZ, who has also served two terms on the board of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTING, said, "I am humbled to be part of the BROWNFIELD National Account team. For years I have envied the breadth and depth of the BROWNFIELD RADIO NETWORK as well as its unique ability to deliver reach and frequency branding solutions. Furthermore, I have always admired the content generated by the BEST-IN-CLASS BROWNFIELD radio farm broadcasters."

