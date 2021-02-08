SummitMedia

SUMMITMEDIA has entered into a new multi-year agreement with NIELSEN AUDIO that adds Continuous Diary Measurement to its rating service suite, including TAPSCAN, NIELSEN SCARBOROUGH and CDM currency ratings. SUMMITMEDIA is an integrated broadcasting, digital media, direct marketing, and events company, based in BIRMINGHAM, AL.

Commented SUMMITMEDIA Chairman/CEO CARL PARMER, “We are looking forward to utilizing NIELSEN’s measurement and data analytic capabilities to showcase SUMMITMEDIA’s value to the advertiser and agency communities. Consumers’ media habits are evolving at an incredibly rapid pace and having a faster read on audience trends is imperative. Continuous Diary Measurement will enable our teams to react more strategically and quickly.”

Added NIELSEN Managing Director BRAD KELLY, “We are proud that SUMMITMEDIA has extended and enhanced its relationship with NIELSEN AUDIO. They have placed their trust in us to deliver an accurate and timely read on radio audiences. Equipped with CDM, SUMMITMEDIA’s talented sales pros will be well-positioned to optimize revenue and attract new advertisers by delivering better, faster, keener insights to the local radio ad marketplace.”

« see more Net News