Trump Banned From SAG-AFTRA (Donald J. Trump (Photo: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock)

Following ex-President TRUMP's snide resignation from SAG-AFTRA (NET NEWS 2/5) in response to disciplinary charges filed by SAG-AFTRA President GABRIELLE CARTERIS and National Executive Director DAVID WHITE, to which the union replied “Thank you,” comes word that TRUMP has now been banned from readmission to the union.

That decision by SAG-AFTRA cited TRUMP's “antagonism of the union’s journalist members and disregard for the values and integrity of the union." CARTERIS noted, “Preventing DONALD TRUMP from ever rejoining SAG-AFTRA is more than a symbolic step. It is a resounding statement that threatening or inciting harm against fellow members will not be tolerated. An attack against one is an attack against all.”

Read SAG-AFTRA’s full resolution, as printed in VARIETY.

