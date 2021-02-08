-
Report: WABC/New York To Launch 'WABC Evening News'
RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK will launch a new weekday afternoon show in the coming weeks, hosted by station owner JOHN CATSIMATIDIS and LIDIA CURANAJ and replacing their current shows in the 4-6p (ET) slot, reports NEWSDAY. "WABC EVENING NEWS" will feature guest hosts including former Rep. PETER KING (R-NY) and former NEW YORK Governor DAVID PATERSON.
CATSIMATIDIS, who currently hosts "CATS AT NIGHT" in the 5p hour, told NEWSDAY that the new show "will be a news hour, not an opinion hour." KING has guest-hosted shows on WABC in the past.