Afternoon News Block

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK will launch a new weekday afternoon show in the coming weeks, hosted by station owner JOHN CATSIMATIDIS and LIDIA CURANAJ and replacing their current shows in the 4-6p (ET) slot, reports NEWSDAY. "WABC EVENING NEWS" will feature guest hosts including former Rep. PETER KING (R-NY) and former NEW YORK Governor DAVID PATERSON.

CATSIMATIDIS, who currently hosts "CATS AT NIGHT" in the 5p hour, told NEWSDAY that the new show "will be a news hour, not an opinion hour." KING has guest-hosted shows on WABC in the past.

« see more Net News