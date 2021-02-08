Register Today

JACOBS MEDIA shares on a blog post, "As many of you know, we typically begin each year by heading out to LAS VEGAS and exploring the CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW. These visits have given us early exposure to technology that ultimately affected our clients, and we enjoy passing our observations along to you. Over the last few years, we have created tours of CES for radio broadcasters, and we appreciate how many of you have joined us on these tech treks.

"Because of the pandemic, CES 2021 had to go virtual – and so did we. Last month, we created our own version of CES with the creation of a virtual 'tour' that drew hundreds of our attendees. Now, we’d love to share our 'take' on CES, and what this year’s event means to radio in 2021 – and beyond. Once again, we’ve teamed up with futurist and trendwatcher SHAWN DUBRAVAC and our partners at the RAB to create a free webinar:

"What Happened At 'Virtual' CES 2021 – And What It Means To Radio"

"We will review what we learned this year, focusing on areas like advances in the connected car, voice, in-home technology, the future of content, and more. The webinar is free and open to the entire industry. It’s on FEBRUARY 25th at 1p (ET). You can register below:

Click Here to Register

« see more Net News