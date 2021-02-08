Harris

SHELTERED MUSIC PUBLISHING, the NASHVILLE branch of LANCE FREED’s ALL CLEAR MUSIC, has signed a long-term administration deal with EMMYLOU HARRIS. COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME inductee HARRIS' accolades also include 14 GRAMMY Awards, the POLAR MUSIC PRIZE and the RECORDING ACADEMY's LIFTETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD.

“We are honored and consider it a rare privilege to represent EMMYLOU HARRIS' music”, said SHELTERED MUSIC EVP DARRELL FRANKLIN. “Her iconic contributions to Country music are documented and celebrated by fans everywhere, and her songwriting has been a cornerstone to quality that continues to inspire.”

“There is no one more passionate about the song or more committed to the songwriter than LANCE," said HARRIS. “I am so grateful to have him not only as my publisher, but as a longtime friend.”

Added FREED, "She [HARRIS] is the embodiment of all things good about music and great songwriting. We all owe her a huge debt of gratitude, and we are extremely proud to represent her songs."

