BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's annual rankings of sports radio shows, stations, PDs, and podcasts have arrived at the Top Sports Radio Stations of 2020. led once again by BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON in the major market category and ENTERCOM Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH for mid-markets.

The major market top 20:

BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON ENTERCOM Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO ENTERCOM Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS ENTERCOM Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN-F (KFAN 100.3)/MINNEAPOLIS ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO ENTERCOM Sports KGMZ-F (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO ENTERCOM Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7)/PHOENIX ENTERCOM Sports KILT-A (SPORTS RADIO 610)/HOUSTON BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER ESPN Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES ENTERCOM Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA

And the mid-market top 20:

ENTERCOM Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH ENTERCOM Sports WMFS-A-F (ESPN 92.9)/MEMPHIS CUMULUS Sports WJOX-F (JOX 94.5)/BIRMINGHAM ENTERCOM Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND ENTERCOM Sports WGR-A/BUFFALO TEGNA Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS UNION Sports WHB-A/KANSAS CITY HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE ENTERCOM Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN)/CHARLOTTE EMMIS Sports WFNI-A-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS ENTERCOM Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO)/KANSAS CITY CUMULUS Sports WWLS (THE SPORTS ANIMAL)/OKLAHOMA CITY ENTERCOM Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKTI-WAUK-A (ESPN 94.5/ESPN 540)/MILWAUKEE ENTERCOM Sports KFXX-A (1080 THE FAN)/PORTLAND LOTUS Sports KWWN-A-K265EZ (ESPN LAS VEGAS)/LAS VEGAS UNION Sports WHBE-A-F (ESPN 680)/LOUISVILLE RIVER CITY BROADCASTING Sports WJXL-A-F (1010 XL 92.5 FM)/JACKSONVILLE

The final category, with results coming TOMORROW (2/9), will rank the top 20 original sports podcasts.

