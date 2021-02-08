'80s Boom

SIRIUSXM COMEDY GREATS will air a multiple-part special, the latest in DAN PASTERNACK's audio documentaries about comedy, starting TODAY (2/8) at 5p (ET) on the rise and fall of standup comedy in the 1980s.

“OBSESSIVE COMEDY DISORDER: BOOMERS -- THE STORY OF THE ‘80S COMEDY BOOM AND BUST” is hosted by PASTERNACK, who previously produced a documentary for SIRIUSXM in 2019 on the history of the Comedy GRAMMY AWARD. The new show includes reminiscences from JUDD APATOW, JEFF FOXWORTHY, MARSHA WARFIELD, GILBERT GOTTFRIED, ROBERT KLEIN, JAY LENO, LARRY MILLER, PAULA POUNDSTONE, ELAYNE BOOSLER, KEENEN IVORY WAYANS, TOM DREESEN, PAUL REISER, KEVIN POLLAK, PAUL PROVENZA, BOB SAGET, YAKOV SMIRNOFF, JUDY TENUTA, and others involved in the standup boom that saw comedy clubs thrive, then wither, across the country.

The show's first episode looks at the genesis of the '80s standup wave, with episode two focusing on the NEW YORK scene and episode three looking at LOS ANGELES.

