MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for FEBRUARY 1-7 saw PSAs for the CDC (CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL) return to the top slot, dethroning BABBEL, which fell to fourth place. iHEARTRADIO promos landed in second place, while its podcast promo push this week got "LONGSHOT: RETURN MAN," a co-production with MCCLATCHY and the ROCK HILL HERALD, into eighth place.

CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#2 last week; 69581 instances) iHEARTRADIO (#3: 65889) PROGRESSIVE (#4; 61510) BABBEL (#1; 47625) BANK OF AMERICA (#5; 43692) INDEED (#8; 42859) MACY'S (#68; 36420) LONGSHOT: RETURN MAN PODCAST (--; 35518) BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB-PFIZER (#6; 32447) GEICO (#11; 32263)

