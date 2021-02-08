Morning Man Gets Super Bowl Exposure

A radio host made a quick appearance in the NFL's "As One" commercial that featured an actor playing VINCE LOMBARDI airing during the SUPER BOWL.

GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WRRD-A-W269DL (101.7 THE TRUTH)/MILWAUKEE morning co-host and MILWAUKEE BUCKS arena host JOE BROWN can be seen at the 43 second mark laughing and patting a car as it pulls into a garage. BROWN appeared on sister News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE this morning (2/8) to discuss how he was chosen and the secrecy he had to adhere to before the spot aired:

