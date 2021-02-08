Harlan (Photo: Westwood One Sports)

It seems like doing play-by-play of fans running onto the field during football games has become KEVIN HARLAN's inadvertent specialty, and the WESTWOOD ONE NFL announcer got to do it again when a fan ran onto the field during the SUPER BOWL on SUNDAY (2/7).

HARLAN's entertaining call of last night's incident immediately went viral on social media, with the clip garnering millions of views and listens from several posts online.

HARLAN's call: "Someone has run onto the field, some guy with a bra... and now he's not being chased, he's running down the middle, the 40, arms in the air in a victory salute... HE'S PULLING DOWN HIS PANTS! PUT ON THOSE PANTS, MY MAN! PULL UP THOSE PANTS! He's being chased to the 30, he breaks a tackle by a security guard, the 20, down the middle to the 10, the 5... he slides at the 1, and they converge on him at the goal line! Pull up your pants, take off the bra and be a man! And the players with hands on hips on the other end of the field are looking at him and shaking their heads and saying 'why, oh why is this taking place in a SUPER BOWL?'" Analyst KURT WARNER added, "Hey, KEVIN, if you're gonna run that far, get it into the end zone! Don't slide at the 1, you gotta score! Once you got onto the field, get into the end zone, my man!"

AUDIO: A fan ran onto the field at #SuperBowl @Kevinharlan & @kurt13warner had the call.



It was great. pic.twitter.com/sKAQqrIpfb — Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) February 8, 2021

« see more Net News