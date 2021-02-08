Thompson

Veteran sports and talk programmer MIKE THOMPSON is leaving NRG MEDIA/OMAHA, where he has been serving as AM Operations Mgr, and PD of Sports KOZN-A (1620 THE ZONE), Sports KZOT-A (1180 ZONE 2), and News-Talk KOIL-A, to move back to his home in PASADENA, CA, where he will launch a consultancy, P1 DOCTOR LLC.

THOMPSON, whose resume includes stations like KSPN-A and KXTA-A/LOS ANGELES, WEPN-A, WMCA-A, and WABC-A/NEW YORK, WWDB and WCAU-A/PHILADELPHIA, WEAE-A/PITTSBURGH, KTCK-A (THE TICKET)/DALLAS, and WCNN-A/ATLANTA, explained his move by noting, "COVID-19 has been a traumatic time for the radio industry; for me it meant that I wasn’t able to fly back home frequently. More importantly, my wife last spring, was hit and run over by a motorist while in a crosswalk near our ROSE BOWL home. Miraculously my wife survived and is on the mend -- so it’s time to be there for her as she continues her recovery."

As for the consultancy, THOMPSON said he is "looking forward to continuing to mentor talent, producers and program directors not just in sports radio – but trying to influence a return to entertaining hosts, with whom you can learn something and who want everyone to listen."



Reach MIKE at miket@p1doctor.com.

