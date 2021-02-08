UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) and TIKTOK have agreed to a global deal providing equitable compensation for recording artists and songwriters that expands and enhances the companies' existing relationship, promoting the development of new experiences and the ability to deepen the bonds between fans and the artists and music they love.

UMG, UMPG and TIKTOK have pledged to experiment with new features. TIKTOK users will now be able to use clips from UMG's full music catalog.

TIKTOK Global Head Of Music OLE OBERMANN commented, "We are excited to enter this new era with UMG and UMPG to continue supporting artists and songwriters, by working together to help reach music fans on TIKTOK. Our platform has been a driver in creating chart hits and licensing the world's biggest catalog of tracks will continue to inspire our community. In turn, we are proud to partner with UMG and UMPG to be a source to help new talent emerge and to re-introduce legacy acts to a new audience."

UMG EVP/Digital Strategy MICHAEL NASH added, "UMG and TIKTOK will now work more closely than ever to promote ambitious experimentation, innovation and collaboration — with the shared objective of developing new music experiences and features. Driving new and deeper connections with fans, this agreement delivers equitable compensation to our recording artists and songwriters, as well as a commitment to develop industry-leading tools, A&R insights and models necessary to advance their careers."

UMPG COO MARC CIMINO said, "This alliance sets an industrywide example of social media companies acknowledging, respecting and compensating the music creators whose songs are instrumental to their platforms. We appreciate TIKTOK’s partnership and look forward to working together to provide support and opportunities to our songwriters."

