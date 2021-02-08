Lee, Zori & Barney

RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE)/MILWAUKEE has upped JORDAN LEE to Station Director and DORI ZORI as the new PD. In addition, MD JUSTIN BARNEY has been promoted from MD to APD.

RADIO MILWAUKEE Exex. Dir. KEVIN SUCHER said, ““We are incredibly excited to elevate JORDAN, DORI and JUSTIN’s roles within RADIO MILWAUKEE. JORDAN has been leading our 88NINE programming for over five years and has proven abilities to think creatively and develop new products that fulfill our mission. DORI brings 20-plus years of non-commercial radio experience to her role as PD and is already freshening up our SUNDAY EVENING offerings.”

ZORI will continue to host the station’s weekday morning show, and BARNEY will step in as the station’s afternoon host. As Station Director, JORDAN will be responsible for the development of new products that allow for greater music discovery and work towards the station’s mission of serving all of MILWAUKEE.

LEE said, “RADIO MILWAUKEE’s mission of creating a more inclusive and engaged MILWAUKEE is more critical now than ever before. I am excited for this opportunity to think into the future about how we can create new opportunities that provide all of MILWAUKEE with the resources of public radio.”

ZORI’s first programming move is to overhaul of the station’s SUNDAY EVENING programming. She said, “SUNDAY EVENINGS on 88NINE will now feature six hours of specialty programming focused on music discovery and storytelling. I am especially excited about the addition of CARMEL HOLT’s program SHEROES, which focuses on female voices in the music industry.”

SUNDAY’s new programming schedule is as follows:

6-7p - SOUND TRAVELS with MARCUS DOUCETTE

7-8p - SHEROES with CARMEL HOLT

8-9p - FROM THE MUSIC DESK with JUSTIN BARNEY

9-10p - SOUND OPINIONS with JIM DEROGATIS and GREG KOT

10-midnight - RHYTHM LAB RADIO with TARIK MOODY

« see more Net News