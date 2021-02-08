Eden

Recently launched management and consulting practice CONSTELLATION MANAGEMENT & CONSULTING has signed BBR MUSIC GROUP's BROOKE EDEN. Founded by NASHVILLE-based music manager, BRIAN O'NEIL, formerly of ICONIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, CONSTELLATION is a full-service management and consulting practice specializing in artist development, brand management and strategic consultation.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside some of the greatest mentors and colleagues in the music business, and I’m looking forward to building a company that focuses on a well-rounded approach to creating businesses around the most compelling art and music of our time,” said O’NEIL, who worked as a booking agent at CAA prior to his move to the management side at ICONIC. “I’m honored to partner with BROOKE EDEN. Her voice, her songwriting, and her story have the opportunity to change the landscape of Country music for the better, and I’m so proud to join her on the journey.”

“BRIAN has become the other half of my brain,” said EDEN. “In the short time we’ve been working together, we’ve really found our groove. He’s the put-together to my creative chaos. He’s not afraid to put in the real work, and I feel very confident having him as my co-pilot as we navigate through this ever-changing musical landscape.”

