FCC Proposes $1,500 Fine Against Indiana FM Translator Owner For Late License Renewal Application
Another FM translator licensee has run afoul of the FCC for a late license renewal application, with the Commission proposing a $1,500 fine against FCR BROADCASTING, INC. for missing the deadline to renew the license of W287BE/GREENWOOD, IN.
W287BE's renewal application was due on APRIL 1, 2020 but was not filed until MAY 11th, with no explanation offered.