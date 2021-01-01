Fine

Another FM translator licensee has run afoul of the FCC for a late license renewal application, with the Commission proposing a $1,500 fine against FCR BROADCASTING, INC. for missing the deadline to renew the license of W287BE/GREENWOOD, IN.

W287BE's renewal application was due on APRIL 1, 2020 but was not filed until MAY 11th, with no explanation offered.

