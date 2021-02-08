CMHOFM

NASHVILLE's COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM (CMHOFM) has promoted seven staff members within its Creative, Guest Relations, Information Technology and Marketing departments.

Individuals promoted in the Creative department include PAM CAREY, who has been named Dir./Creative Project Management; NICOLE CHILDREY, now serving as Dir./Digital Content; and LUKE WIGET, who is now Dir. Creative Content.

The Guest Relations department has upped LINDSEY FUNFGELD to Assoc. Dir./Guest Relations. She most recently served as Mgr./Guest Relations.

Climbing the ladder in Information Technology are JOHNNY CUNNINGHAM, who has been named Dir./Information Technology and KALEY DAEGER, the newly-named Dir./Information and Technology Business Solutions.

Moving up in the Marketing department is TORI TARVIN, who is now Dir./Marketing.

