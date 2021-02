Nada Hosts 'The Country Chart Show'

APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY adds a brand-new show, "The Country Chart Show," to its programming lineup. Hosted by NADA, the show will not only feature the top 20 songs on APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY, but also keep fans up to date on the latest info from their favorite stars in NASHVILLE.

Listen to the show here every MONDAY through THURSDAY, beginning TODAY (2/8) at 2p.

