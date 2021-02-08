New Blog

WESTWOOD ONE's latest corporate blog digs into AM/FM radio driving results for clothing brands and its retailers. The new blog gets into why AM/FM radio is the ideal medium for driving sales and reaching on-the-go consumers close to the point of purchase. The new WESTWOOD ONE blog outlines why AM/FM radio works for clothing retailers.

-AM/FM radio has strong reach among clothing shoppers: According to MRI, AM/FM radio reaches 80% of clothing shoppers weekly, nearly as many as TV (91%) and the Internet (95%). AM/FM radio’s weekly reach is also greater than the monthly reach among clothing shoppers for online music services (58%) and online video (34%).

-Compared to TV, AM/FM radio has a greater share of media time spent during day retail prime time when clothing stores are open: Retail prime time occurs 8AM to 6PM. According to NIELSEN, during retail prime time, AM/FM radio has the highest share of media usage.

-Path to purchase: AM/FM radio dominates audio in the car with an 87% share of time spent and reaches consumers when they are shopping: AM/FM radio has the highest share of ad-supported audio time spent in the car (87%), far larger than ad-supported SIRIUSXM (6%), podcasts (3%), ad-supported PANDORA (2%), and ad-supported SPOTIFY (1%).

-WESTWOOD ONE content and capabilities offer clothing brands and retailers the opportunity to connect with consumer passions.

-According to NIELSEN sales effect case studies, AM/FM radio delivers stunning ROI for clothing retailers: $16 of sales for every dollar of radio advertising spend from mass merchandisers and $17 in return on advertising spend for department stores.

-AM/FM radio exposure boosts purchase intent, ad recall, sales, brand images, favorability, and recommendation for fashion brands: A MARU/MATCHBOX study of major menswear clothing brand showed impressive increases in ad recall (+63%), purchase intent (+131%), likelihood to purchase 3 or more of the brand’s products at a time (+100%), and likelihood to shop the brand 3 or more times a year (+64%).

See the new WESTWOOD ONE blog here.



