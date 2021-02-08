Michaels

WISCONSIN sports talker BILL MICHAELS has a new home base, joining MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Sports WOZN-A-W244DR (1670AM AND 96.7FM THE ZONE)/MADISON for middays starting TOMORROW (2/9) at 10a (CT). The deal includes syndication across the state, initially with sister Sports WKTY-A-K244FM/LA CROSSE, WI and Sports WAYY-A-W286CK (SPORTSTALK 105.1)/EAU CLAIRE, WI and with availability to others on a market-by-market basis. MICHAELS left ENTERCOM Sports WSSP-A (1250 THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE, his previous flagship, last month (NET NEWS 1/8).

“We are excited to have one of the biggest names in WISCONSIN sports talk history as part of our growing sports properties,” said MID-WEST FAMILY VP/Programming RANDY HAWKE. “BILL is known and loved throughout the state as the authority on all things WISCONSIN Sports, pro and college. BILL is the trusted voice, and we already have radio stations calling to secure his show.”

“I’m grateful for this opportunity with MID-WEST FAMILY and I’m even more excited to get back to doing what I love”, said MICHAELS. “In addition, I’m so thankful and appreciative to all of my family, friends, listeners and sponsors for encouraging me to come back. I can’t even begin to tell you what your support has meant to me. Let’s go!”

