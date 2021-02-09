-
The Economist Debuts Podcast On Vaccination Efforts
February 9, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
THE ECONOMIST has a new weekly podcast on tap, covering the efforts to vaccinate the population against COVID-19.
"THE JAB FROM ECONOMIST RADIO" is hosted by science correspondent ALOK JHA and health-policy editor NATASHA LODER with a team of four editors and producers. The show will look at the vaccination efforts from a different theme in each half-hour episode.
The first installment will post on MONDAY (2/15), with the initial season posting weekly for 12 weeks.