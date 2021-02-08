Award Nominations Open

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has opened nominations for its 2021 Technology Awards. The deadline for nominations for the three awards -- the Radio Engineering Achievement Award, the Television Engineering Achievement Award, and the Digital Leadership Award -- is MONDAY, MARCH 22nd.

The awards, usually presented at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS in APRIL, will this year be presented in an online event at NAB AMPLIFY on JUNE 17th, with recognition at the rescheduled 2021 NAB SHOW in OCTOBER.

“NAB enjoys celebrating our industry’s technical and engineering achievements each year by presenting these awards to individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves with noteworthy performances,” said NAB EVP/CTO SAM MATHENY. “These awards recognize unique leaders who are working to transform our industry, and I’m delighted to feature them on AMPLIFY and at NAB SHOW.”

Find out more and enter nominations by clicking here.

« see more Net News