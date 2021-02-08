The Marshall Tucker Band

Southern Rock/Country group THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND (MTB) has signed with UNITED TALENT AGENCY for exclusive worldwide representation, including live concert bookings, literary deals, film, television and more. The band is managed by CHARLIE BRUSCO and DARREN HAGEN in the ATLANTA division of RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT.

“We are beyond excited to represent THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND," said UTA'S ALEC VIDMAR, GREG JANESE and LANCE ROBERTS in a joint statement. "We look forward to working on expanding the group's iconic legacy to the next generation through touring, content, and branding."

“There are no words to describe how excited we are that we will be working with UNITED TALENT AGENCY,” said MTB singer and founding member DOUG GRAY. "Individually and wholly, we feel as if this company is the organization to take us into our 50th year. Looking forward to seeing you all down the road!”

« see more Net News