MATT SPIEGEL and DANNY PARKINS are reuniting at ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO, where PARKINS has been hosting solo in afternoons 2-6p (CT) since DAN MCNEIL's firing in SEPTEMBER. SPIEGEL, who co-hosted middays with PARKINS in 2017-18, has been parttime since then but is being promoted to afternoon co-host.

“MATT has always been part of the SCORE team, but the fact that he is now reunited with DANNY in afternoons is great news most for fans,” said Brand Mgr. MITCH ROSEN. “MATT’s popularity with our audience throughout all of our platforms is unwavering. The content he delivers on a daily basis is thoughtful, entertaining, opinionated sports talk, and data shows from the previous time together that listeners love this tandem of DANNY and MATT.”



“This is where I’m supposed to be: talking sports and more with this audience, creating a daily space for connection and companionship,” said SPIEGEL. “There’s nothing like it. DANNY PARKINS is a great host and a good friend. What he and I had found in terms of chemistry was special three years ago and I’m super excited to resume, move forward creatively, and see where we can go.”

