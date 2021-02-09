New

MIKE CARRUTHERS and KEN WILLIAMS' OMNICAST MEDIA, LLC have premiered their new 10-episode fictionalized podcast through the WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK.

The first three episodes of "THE WASHIES," the story of reality show contestants descended from GEORGE WASHINGTON who deal with fame, infamy, and WASHINGTON's conflicted legacy as both the "Father of Our Country" and a slave owner, posted MONDAY (2/8).

