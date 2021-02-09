On Zeno.FM

Content from INDIA-based CHIMES RADIO, a podcast and radio network for children, will be distributed through ZENO MEDIA's ZENO.FM audio platform under a new agreement between the companies. ZENO.FM is targeted towards immigrants around the world, and CHIMES podcasts in English, Hindi, and Kannada will be available via the ZENO.FM app.

ZENO MEDIA CEO MORRIS BERGER said, “CHIMES RADIO is providing educational programs to children with a global focus. It’s ideal for our evergrowing audience in INDIA and the Indian communities around the world. We look forward to making this a successful partnership.”

CHIMES RADIO CEO GAURAV GUPTA added, “We are really excited to have partnered with ZENO MEDIA. Our content has global reach and will resonate with any parent who wants to introduce their kid to INDIA, its culture, and value system. We have found a great partner in ZENO MEDIA to take our programming to Indian diaspora across the world.”

