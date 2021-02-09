Megan Coleman: Gather 'Round The Campfire

Media research firm COLEMAN INSIGHTS introduces its newest service, CAMPIRE ONLINE DISCUSSION GROUPS, TODAY.



CAMPFIRE reaches consumers in an innovative way, allowing COLEMAN INSIGHTS to probe deeply into their brand perceptions. Participants engage in in-depth discussions and complete assignments that provide COLEMAN INSIGHTS clients with a greater understanding of consumers' likes and dislikes about their brands and their competitors’ brands.



Commented COLEMAN INSIGHTS President WARREN KURTZMAN, “Our clients have been asking us for alternatives to focus groups that meet their needs for more qualitative insights into their listeners and customers. With CAMPFIRE, we can provide them with a major evolution in qualitative research.”



In these studies, a community of carefully recruited consumers spends a week together thinking about and discussing the audio brands that are the subject of a study — such as radio stations, morning shows, talk shows, podcasts, and streaming services — as well as relevant competing brands. The CAMPFIRE interface looks like a social media platform, making it easy for participants to use. When the community’s work is complete, the COLEMAN INSIGHTS team distills the feedback into an-depth presentation of the study’s findings that culminates in “THE PLAN,” a set of actionable recommendations for the brand to follow.



Added CAMPFIRE STUDIES team leader, Associate Consultant MEGAN COLEMAN, “I am so excited to bring more of our clients the deep, qualitative insights that CAMPFIRE delivers. What if you could spend a week with a group of your listeners and ask them all of your burning questions? Now you can with CAMPFIRE.”



For audio brands in the radio, podcasting, and streaming industries, more information about CAMPFIRE is available at www.ColemanInsights.com/Campfire.

