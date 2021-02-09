Chris Demm, Chris Kelly, Biggie and Dave Aiken

2 GUYS NAMED CHRIS (2GNC), the nationally syndicated morning show based from flagship station DICK BROADCASTING's Rock WKRR (ROCK 92)/GREENSBORO, NC, is adding CURTIS MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock W225DF (ROCK 92.9)/RALEIGH-DURHAM, NC. The show, syndicated nationally through GLOBAL MEDIA SERVICES features CHRIS KELLY, CHRIS DEMM, DAVE AIKEN, and producer BIGGIE.

“We are excited to welcome 2 GUYS NAMED CHRIS to ROCK 92.9 and the TRIANGLE,” said CURTIS MEDIA President/COO TRIP SAVERY “ROCK 92.9 features real Classic Rock with local personalities. 2 GUYS NAMED CHRIS has built a solid following in the region, and it is a perfect match for mornings on ROCK 92.9.”

DICK BROADCASTING's COO DICK HARLOW, owner of WKRR, said, “We have dominated mornings in GREENSBORO with 2 GUYS NAMED CHRIS. The show combines humor, pop culture, and insights into classic rock music and bands with ongoing audience interaction that attracts a loyal male audience every morning.”

GLOBAL MEDIA SERVICES President TONY GARCIA said, “We’re excited to be on CURTIS MEDIA’s Classic Rock 92.9 in RALEIGH. TRIP has been a great partner in the past, and I’m looking forward to working with him and his team in RALEIGH.”

