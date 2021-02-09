Green

COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WOKV-HD2 (HOT 99.5)/JACKSONVILLE has brought aboard SUPERADIO’s syndicated show “THE QUIET STORM WITH LENNY GREEN.” It airs weeknights at 7p (ET).

Dir./Branding & Programming CLARENCE NATTO said, “LENNY is one of the most talented air personalities in the country who compliments our superstar line up perfectly. We’re delighted to have him aboard.”

