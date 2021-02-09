Mary Wilson (Photo: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com)

MARY WILSON, a founding member of "THE SUPREMES" has passed at the age of 76. A statement from her publicist JAY SCHWARTZ noted WILSON, "passed away suddenly this evening."

CNN reports, "The singer was at her home in HENDERSON, NEVADA. She is survived by her daughter, son, several grandchildren, a sister and brother. Services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions and a celebration of WILSON's life will take place later this year, her publicist said."

« see more Net News