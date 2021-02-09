Van Cleave (Photo: Aspen Public Radio)

ASPEN PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KAJX-KCJX/ASPEN, CO News Dir. ARIEL VAN CLEAVE is exiting the station in MARCH after seven months to return to CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO in her former role as Senior Editor/Audio News, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

VAN CLEAVE worked at WBEZ in 2019-20 and previously worked at Jazz-News-Talk KNKX/SEATTLE and News-Talk WYSO/YELLOW SPRINGS-DAYTON, OH as well as in ALASKA.

