Nominees Revealed

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) revealed this morning (2/9) the nominees in the nine radio categories for the 56th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. They include double nominations for eight stations: KATI/JEFFERSON CITY, MO; KKNU EUGENE, OR; KNIX/PHOENIX; KSOP/SALT LAKE CITY; KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD; KXKT/OMAHA, NE; WQDR/RALEIGH, NC; and WXBQ/BRISTOL, VA.

The radio winners will be announced ahead of the awards show, which will be broadcast live on SUNDAY, APRIL 18th from 7-10p (CT) on the CBS TELEVISION NETWORK, and stream live on CBS ALL ACCESS. Voting is underway in the artist categories, with nominees to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The 56th ACM Radio Awards nominees are:

National On-Air Personality Of The Year

BIG D, BUBBA, PATRICK THOMAS, CARSEN, “The BIG D and BUBBA Show”

CODY ALAN, “CMT After MidNite”

KIX BROOKS, “American Country Countdown with KIX BROOKS”

LORIANNE CROOK, CHARLIE CHASE, “The CROOK & CHASE Countdown”

PAUL KOFFY, JASMINE SADRY and JOSH JENSEN, “Morning KOFFY”



On-Air Personality Of The Year – Major Market

BROADWAY, WDRQ/DETROIT

CHRIS CARR & Company - CHRIS CARR, KIA BECHT, MCKAILA POPPEN, KEEY/MINNEAPOLIS

DOUBLE-L – LOIS LEWIS, KNIX/PHOENIX

TANNER in the Morning - ROB TANNER, CATHERINE LANE, CHRIS ALLEN, CAPTAIN JIM, WSOC/CHARLOTTE, NC

The Morning Bull - GEORGE, MO, COWBOY DAVE, KILT/HOUSTON

On-Air Personality Of The Year – Large Market

DAVE & DEB - DAVE GUNDERSON, DEB TURPIN, KSOP/SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Lexi & Banks - LEXI PAPADOPOULOS, JARED BANKS, KUBL/SALT LAKE CITY, UT

MAD DAWG, WQDR/RALEIGH, NC

OBIE & ASHLEY – OBIE DIAZ, ASHLEY MORRISON, WWKA/ORLANDO, FL

The Wake Up Call - KELLI GREEN, DAVID BUGENSKE, KFRG/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, CA

On-Air Personality Of The Year – Medium Market

BUZZ JACKSON, KIIM/TUCSON, AZ

GEOFF EMERY, KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD, CA

MO & STYCKMAN, WUSY/CHATTANOOGA, TN

SCOTT & SARAH in the Morning - SCOTT WYNN, SARAH KAY, WQMX/AKRON, OH

STEVE LUNDY & GINA MELTON, KXKT/OMAHA, NE

On-Air Personality Of The Year – Small Market

BARRETT, FOX & BERRY - BILL BARRETT, TIM FOX, TRACY BERRY, KKNU/EUGENE, OR

DR. SHANE and TESS in the Morning - “DR.” SHANE COLLINS, TESS CONNELL, WPAP/PANAMA CITY, FL

ERIN and MATT In The Morning – ERIN HART, MATT SHARP, KATI/JEFFERSON CITY, MO

STEVE, BEN and NIKKI - STEVE STROUD, BEN WALKER and NIKKI THOMAS, WXBQ/BRISTOL, VA

The PHILIP GIBBONS Show - PHILIP GIBBONS, WGSQ/COOKEVILLE, TN

Radio Station Of The Year – Major Market

KKBQ/HOUSTON

KNIX/PHOENIX

KSON/SAN DIEGO

WKLB/BOSTON

WXTU/PHILADELPHIA

Radio Station Of The Year – Large Market

KSOP/SALT LAKE CITY, UT

KNCI/SACRAMENTO, CA

WDSY/PITTSBURGH

WSIX/NASHVILLE

WQDR/RALEIGH, NC

Radio Station Of The Year – Medium Market

KSKS/FRESNO, CA

KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD, CA

KXKT/OMAHA, NE

WHKO/DAYTON, OH

WIVK/KNOXVILLE, TN

Radio Station Of The Year – Small Market

KATI/JEFFERSON CITY, MO

KCLR/COLUMBIA, MO

KKNU/EUGENE, OR

WCOW/SPARTA, WI

WXBQ/BRISTOL, VA

« see more Net News