Loesch

RADIO AMERICA's "THE DANA SHOW" with DANA LOESCH has been cleared for 2-3p (PT) weekdays at ENTERCOM News-Talk KXNT-A/LAS VEGAS.

ENTERCOM LAS VEGAS SVP/Market Manager DAN KEARNEY said, "We are excited to bring the energy and originality of 'THE DANA SHOW' to our listeners throughout LAS VEGAS and the VALLEY. DANA's bold personality and sharp opinion will fit perfectly in our superstar KXNT lineup."

« see more Net News