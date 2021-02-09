Top Podcasts

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's annual rankings of sports radio shows, stations, PDs, and podcasts have been completed TODAY with the announcement of the Top 20 Original Sports Podcasts of 2020. 2018's winner, BARSTOOL SPORTS' "PARDON MY TAKE," has returned to the top slot after being dethroned last year by ESPN AUDIO's "30 FOR 30 PODCASTS.", which took second place this year. Once again, ESPN took eight slots in the rankings, not counting the two shows in the top 20 from DAN LE BATARD's MEADOWLARK MEDIA that were with ESPN until JANUARY 4th. BARSTOOL SPORTS had three shows in the top 20.

The Top 20:

"PARDON MY TAKE," BARSTOOL SPORTS "30 FOR 30 PODCASTS," ESPN AUDIO "THE BILL SIMMONS PODCAST," THE RINGER "THE WOJ POD," ESPN AUDIO "THE DAVE PORTNOY SHOW," BARSTOOL SPORTS "THE RYEN RUSSILLO PODCAST," THE RINGER "THE ADAM SCHEFTER PODCAST," ESPN AUDIO "THE PETER KING PODCAST," NBC SPORTS "ESPN DAILY," ESPN AUDIO "SOUTH BEACH SESSIONS," MEADOWLARK MEDIA "MARTY SMITH'S AMERICA," ESPN AUDIO "ALL THE SMOKE," SHOWTIME "THE RIGHT TIME WITH BOMANI JONES," ESPN AUDIO "SPORTS? WITH KATIE NOLAN," ESPN AUDIO "JALEN & JACOBY," ESPN AUDIO "MOVE THE STICKS WITH DANIEL JEREMIAH & BUCKY BROOKS," NFL "THE GM SHUFFLE WITH MICHAEL LOMBARDI & ADNAN VIRK," CADENCE 13 "STUPODITY," DAN LE BATARD/MEADOWLARK MEDIA "WINS & LOSSES WITH CLAY TRAVIS," FOX SPORTS RADIO "KFC RADIO," BARSTOOL SPORTS

