New Podcast

Former NEW ORLEANS Mayor MITCH LANDRIEU's E PLURIBUS UNUM is partnering with JEREMIAH TITTLE's NEXT CHAPTER PODCASTS to launch s new podcast, "DIVIDED BY DESIGN," a look at systemic racism in AMERICA. The show uses clips from EPU's conversation series "TRUTH, ACTION, RECONCILIATION" and its tour of the SOUTH in 2018-19. All seven episodes have been posted.

"Our country's history has not been told through an equitable lens," said LANDRIEU. "Race courses through every facet of our lives, yet too few people -- particularly white people -- truly understand the scale of racism in AMERICA, including our history and how racism still permeates today's institutions. Americans cannot continue to hide their heads in the sand about the country's past or the structural racism that remains today. Our goal is to provide another opportunity for listeners to learn about the way systemic racism plays out in our lives. By better understanding how we got here to this moment, we can better chart a path forward towards a more just, inclusive and equitable AMERICA for us all."

"NEXT CHAPTER PODCASTS was built with a distinct focus on education and advancing social justice initiatives," said TITTLE. "DIVIDED BY DESIGN shines a light on the shadow of our nation's history and the ongoing challenge of combating systemic racism in order to change hearts and minds."

