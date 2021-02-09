Debuts Today

Gospel star KIRK FRANKLIN is hosting a new podcast for SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, “GOOD WORDS WITH KIRK FRANKLIN,” with the debut posting TODAY (2/9). Among the guests on the new show are PHARRELL WILLIAMS (on the first episode), CHANCE THE RAPPER, CHRIS PAUL, GLENNON DOYLE, H.E.R, KELLY ROWLAND, and others. SONY is partnering with SPOKE MEDIA

FRANKLIN said, “GOOD WORDS is a podcast where culture meets faith, and a place where my guest can be real and open like you have never heard before.”

