New Podcast

A new podcast created by songwriters CHRIS PERRI and MARCUS KAUFMAN is a "mockumentary" of an '80s rock band's career, with an original score and an ALICE COOPER cameo. "HAMMER ALLEY" is a five-part series in the "THIS IS SPINAL TAP" vein, following the fictional band as they reunite in a second attempt at success.

“We wanted to do something fresh,” said PERRI. “Hey, there are some truly funny comedy podcasts out there, and we aren’t taking anything away from them. But we wanted to do something with a story arc, a soundtrack, great character acting, audio gags, and above all, the real feel of an ‘80s rock band -- a situation comedy about a star-crossed group of guys packaged up as a podcast. I think we nailed it.”

