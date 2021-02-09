Help For Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur and NETFLIX co-founder MARC RANDOLPH has started his own podcast, "THAT WILL NEVER WORK," on which he will try and help other business founders who have been told their ideas will "never work."

"Throughout my career, I have been told 'that will never work' more times than I could ever count," said RANDOLPH. "When I came up with the idea for NETFLIX, even my wife told me it wouldn't work. I know I am not the only one who has believed in an idea when no one else has, so I create this podcast to talk about it. On THAT WILL NEVER WORK, I share the real stories and hard-earned lessons of entrepreneurial life -- the ones that aren't taught in business school or discussed on SHARK TANK -- so that others wouldn't fall into the same holes that I had, or worse, give up on their dreams."

