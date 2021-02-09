Scott (Photo: Fox News)

While the company's TV network is experiencing a ratings decline in recent weeks and has been embroiled in controversy over airing falsehoods about the election and coronavirus, FOX NEWS MEDIA CEO SUZANNE SCOTT has been signed to a new multi-year contract to remain in her position. She will continue to report to FOX CORP. Exec. Chairman/CEO LACHLAN MURDOCH.

MURDOCH said, “SUZANNE’s stellar leadership and business acumen is evident across FOX NEWS MEDIA. Her investments in the people and purpose of FOX NEWS have enabled us to shatter ratings records, build a leading multi-platform news brand and create a more collaborative and inclusive internal culture. SUZANNE’s track record of success, innovative spirit and dedication to excellence make her the ideal person to continue to lead and grow FOX NEWS.”

SCOTT, who was named CEO in 2018 after serving as Pres./Programming for FOX NEWS CHANNEL and FOX BUSINESS NETWORK, said, “I am grateful to RUPERT and LACHLAN MURDOCH for the opportunity to continue leading FOX NEWS MEDIA and positioning all of our platforms for future success.”

FOX NEWS is defending itself against a $2.7 billion defamation suit brought by voting machine manufacturer SMARTMATIC; the network is claiming that the First Amendment protects it against liability for the falsehoods about the company voiced by its hosts and guests. FOX BUSINESS NETWORK host LOU DOBBS, who was named in the lawsuit and has been among the most strident voices falsely claiming widespread election fraud, was removed from his show last week

