Immersive Audio Podcasts

iHEARTRADIO is expanding its efforts in binaural podcasting under the iHEART 3D AUDIO banner, producing a new slare of podcasts using immersive audio technology. The new podcasts, following the previously-released series from BLUMHOUSE TELEVISION and AARON MAHNKE "13 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN," will include more "13 DAYS" podcasts for other holidays; another partnership with BLUMHOUSE, "THE MANTAWAUK CAVES"; and special 3D Audio versions of shows like "THE RON BURGUNDY PODCAST."

“Podcasting has undoubtedly stepped in as one of this year’s most relied upon forms of entertainment,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “We’ve seen a huge spike in listenership and iHEART wants to ensure we’re meeting this growing audience in new, innovative ways. This is virtual reality for the ears, and by expanding our 3D audio offerings, our goal is to place fans at the center of the stories they love -- in an even more immersive, innovative format.”

“I collaborated with iHEARTMEDIA on ‘13 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN,’ a podcast that brings listeners right into the essence of a purgatorial hotel using 3D audio,” said MAHNKE. “It feels like you’re actually in the hotel when you listen. I remember when we were in production for the series and thinking I’d never seen anything like the recording process for a 3D listening experience -- even the mic and equipment setup look very different. I knew we were creating something special with ‘13 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN,’ and I’m thrilled that iHEARTMEDIA is now doubling down on its 3D audio capabilities to define the next wave in podcast entertainment.”

"Since I started working with iHEARTMEDIA, it's clear that this team is consistently at the forefront of innovation,” said iHEARTMEDIA Lead Exec. Prod./Podcast Host MATTHEW FREDERICK. “I’ve been in the podcasting space since its beginning when we introduced HOWSTUFFWORKS back in the early 2000s. iHEARTMEDIA’s foray into 3D audio podcasting marks the latest shift toward a more immersive listening experience that pushes the boundaries for what's possible as we approach a new era for podcasting.”

