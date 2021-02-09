Ticketing For Elsewhere

Ticketing platform DICE will be the exclusive ticketing partner of BROOKLYN’S leading independent music venue, nightclub, and arts space, ELSEWHERE.

The DICE app is highly personalized for each fan with a ‘Discover’ feature that combines algorithms with music streaming data, to learn what each fan loves and to recommend upcoming concerts and events just for them. DICE will help ELSEWHERE connect with DICE’s global network of music fans. Another feature is its anti-scalping technology, offering safe and secure tickets locked to smartphones that can’t be resold by scalpers.

ELSEWHERE is a 24,000 square foot converted warehouse in BUSHWICK, BROOKLYN, it has multiple rooms and levels - including The Hall, Zone One, The Loft - a large rooftop, and a galley. The multi-year deal will see ELSEWHERE’s full slate of live music events and club nights only on DICE. Since opening in 2017, ELSEWHERE has made its mark on the New York club scene, it has hosted a diverse range of musical talent, from DJs to live acts, and is dedicated to uncovering the best in underground music.

ELSEWHERE Partner and CFO DHRUV CHOPRA said, "We're excited to work with DICE and are impressed not only by the platform itself but most notably by the people behind it. We believe DICE's thoughtful design as a product and as a company, that both fundamentally impact music culture, will make for a strong partnership as we reopen and as we both evolve over the years to come.

CHOPRA added: “Ultimately, we believe working with DICE will improve our workflow, the experience of our audiences, and the overall discovery of fantastic events across the city in our mutual goal to get people out and enjoying live music again."

DICE Chief Revenue Officer RUSS TANNEN commented, “ELSEWHERE is renowned both in the BROOKLYN scene and globally - for good reason. Their dedication to underground music, creative curation, and tastemaker line-ups is unrivaled. Whether it’s SHEER MAG, ROMARE, or ROSS FROM FRIENDS, they host some of the most unforgettable live and electronic experiences - and we can’t wait to see them on DICE.

TANNEN added, “This partnership means that even more fans will discover ELSEWHERE's diverse slate of events. We can’t go out just yet, but until then, we’re working together to re-imagine what live looks like so that even more fans will be going out and experiencing some of the best nights in BROOKLYN.”

