The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's Business Accelerated initiative's webinar on healthcare has added three new speakers.

"Radio Works For Healthcare," scheduled for FEBRUARY 17th at noon (CT), will feature newly-added speakers TANYA ANDRICKS, CEO of CROSSING HEALTHCARE; QUIGLEY-SIMPSON CEO CARL FREMONT; and NEUHOFF MEDIA/NOWDECATUR.COM Content Dit. LINDSAY ROMANO. The three are joining ALPHA MEDIA/TOPEKA Broadcast, Digital & Event Marketing Consultant, TIM KOLLING and CONCENTRIC VENTURES, LLC Board Member and five-time Chief Marketing/Brand/Experience Officer ARRA YERGANIAN on the presentation.

