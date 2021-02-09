-
RAB Healthcare Presentation Adds Three Speakers
The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's Business Accelerated initiative's webinar on healthcare has added three new speakers.
"Radio Works For Healthcare," scheduled for FEBRUARY 17th at noon (CT), will feature newly-added speakers TANYA ANDRICKS, CEO of CROSSING HEALTHCARE; QUIGLEY-SIMPSON CEO CARL FREMONT; and NEUHOFF MEDIA/NOWDECATUR.COM Content Dit. LINDSAY ROMANO. The three are joining ALPHA MEDIA/TOPEKA Broadcast, Digital & Event Marketing Consultant, TIM KOLLING and CONCENTRIC VENTURES, LLC Board Member and five-time Chief Marketing/Brand/Experience Officer ARRA YERGANIAN on the presentation.