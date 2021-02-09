DJ Edits To Be Available

BEATSOURCE will have extended versions of songs available through BEATSOURCE LINK beginning FEBRUARY 15. BEATSOURCE LINK, for open format DJs, was launched in 2020. EMPIRE and CREATE MUSIC GROUP are initial launch partners, with major label content planned for the second quarter of 2021.

BEATSOURCE Pres. BRIAN "DJ QUICKIE" WONG commented, "DJs have been playing modified versions of songs since DJing was invented. While streaming has saved the music industry from over a decade of declining revenues, DJs were left out of this wave of innovation because they were never officially provided with the content they need."

With that in mind two of the industry’s independent labels and distributors, EMPIRE and CREATE MUSIC GROUP, have looked into their catalogs, identifying some of their most popular tracks, and assembled a variety of DJ edits exclusively for BEATSOURCE.

WONG added, "Not only does this collaboration create, for the first time, an authorized and monetized channel to stream DJ edits, but artists will gain unprecedented insight into how DJs are playing their music. We can now track things like how many plays a song is getting in the clubs, who played it, and performed to what size audience. This information was never aggregated until our forward-thinking partners at EMPIRE and CREATE helped challenge the music supply chain to better serve the most important tastemaker in the industry, the DJ."

CREATE MUSIC GROUP EVP/Operations GEORGE KARALEXIS added, "Alongside the rise of streaming we’ve seen a striking downturn in the tools and resources that music creators and record labels offer to open-format DJs, an extremely important group of tastemakers that can really help to break new artists. In order to re-engage this vital part of the music promotion ecosystem, we’ve opened up our catalog to BEATSOURCE who have tailor-made a huge catalog of custom mixes and edits for their vast network of DJs. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with them as our catalog grows and their network of DJs expands."

EMPIRE Founder and CEO GHAZI said, "EMPIRE’s focus on innovation through technology has transformed providing independent music to the world. The support of the DJs as taste makers and record breakers has been integral to our success. We know these tools are essential to DJs, and this partnership with BEATSOURCE will ensure that our most dedicated supporters have access to the right content to continue making an impact with our artists. Salute the DJ."

« see more Net News