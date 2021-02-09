Nat Geo's 'Breaking Bobby Bones'

Radio and television personality BOBBY BONES and NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC (NAT GEO) have revealed that BONES' new series, "Breaking BOBBY BONES" (NET NEWS 5/21/20), will premiere MONDAY, MAY 31st at 9p (CT). After its two-episode premiere, the series will air every SUNDAY at 9p, with two new, 30-minute episodes premiering each week. In each episode, BONES travels the country to meet people who have extraordinary jobs, hobbies or abilities, who then give him a crash course in their specialized skills. Watch the trailer here.

“I love connecting with real, hard-working Americans to hear their stories of dedication, survival and how they turn their challenges into extraordinary opportunities,” said BONES. “As someone from a small town who grew up in a trailer park, I’m always striving to do whatever it takes to never lose touch, and meeting with each person has been nothing short of inspiring.”

“I am a longtime listener and huge personal fan of BOBBY’s, so I couldn’t be happier that NAT GEO is the home for this fun, adventure-filled, inspiring series that celebrates Americans who work hard and take pride in everything they do,” said NAT GEO Pres./Content COURTENEY MONROE. “BOBBY’s enthusiasm is infectious and the authentic connections he builds with the people he meets touches the hearts of every one of them and will do the same for our viewers.”

