Parton

The GRAND OLE OPRY is partnering with OPRY member DOLLY PARTON to raise money for the OPRY TRUST FUND, benefitting music industry professionals most affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. PARTON has been a longtime supporter of the OPRY TRUST FUND, and has once again teamed up with it to raise money by donating a handcrafted OSCAR SCHMIDT ACOUSTIC, COMMERMORATIVE "9 TO 5" and OPRY 95th Anniversary guitar, custom-designed and autographed by PARTON. Place your bid here.

Established in 1965, THE OPRY TRUST FUND provides financial assistance to music industry professionals during their time of extraordinary need to cover certain expenses, including medical bills, rent or mortgage and utility payments. It has distributed more than $2 million since its inception.

